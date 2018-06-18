Weber Shandwick shortlisted on Mobile Lions for Studytracks campaign

Weber Shandwick has been shortlisted in the Mobile Lions at Cannes for a campaign for educational app Studytracks.

Weber Shandwick New York has been credited with idea creation and production for the campaign, which seeks to tackle the issue of boys falling behind in school across the world by combining music and technology to inspire learning.

Weber Shandwick is the sole PR agency to receive an idea creation credit on shortlisted entries across the five Cannes Lions awards for which shortlists were announced this morning. Those categories are: Mobile, Design, Print & Publishing, Radio & Audio, and Outdoor.

The winners in these categories will be announced on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, KFC’s much-praised response to its chicken supply problems in the UK received a nomination in the Print & Publishing Lions this morning.

Mother is credited with idea creation for that campaign, which saw the fast food chain run newspaper ads with its famous acronym changed to "FCK". Freuds is credited for PR.

As in 2017, PR agencies are credited with handling PR for numerous shortlisted campaigns across a range of Lions categories.

Yesterday, PRWeek reported that Ketchum’s work on the Blood Normal campaign for Essity's Libresse and Bodyform was shortlisted multiple times in the Health Lions.

The PR Lions will be announced on Thursday.