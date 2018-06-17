Ketchum work shows up on non-PR Cannes shortlists

The Omnicom firm's efforts on the Blood Normal campaign for Essity's Libresse and Bodyform was shortlisted in several categories.

CANNES, FRANCE: Ketchum showed up well at Cannes in the Health and Wellness, Glass, and Titanium Lions shortlists for its work on the Blood Normal campaign for Essity’s Libresse and Bodyform brands.

The activation showed real menstrual blood for the first time and attempted to end the stigma around periods in advertising and communications.

Ketchum was shortlisted for a joint lead credit with AMV BBDO London in two Health and Wellness categories and snagged a PR credit in one more, as well as a PR credit in the Glass and Titanium shortlists.

The Omnicom Group firm was also credited five times in the Health and Wellness Lions shortlist for its PR work on the National Safety Council’s Prescribed to Death campaign, with Energy BBDO in Chicago taking the lead credit.

Sister Omnicom shop Marina Maher Communications took lead, media, production, and PR credits on the Merck What Invention Can’t You Wait For? campaign on the Pharma Lions shortlist.

Edelman is the lead credit on Dove and Shonda Rhimes Launch Real Beauty Productions in the Glass Lions shortlist, as well as doing the media and PR elements of the activation. It also took a Glass PR credit for REI’s Force of Nature campaign.