In brief: Four's Wembley Park win, Huntsworth's Brexit hire, Pernod Ricard recruits, new brief for Frank

Four wins Wembley Park regen work

Quintain, the property company responsible for delivering the £3bn Wembley Park regeneration project, has hired Four Communications for a b2c comms brief. Four was appointed following a four-way pitch and will start on a project around the launch of Wembley Park’s inaugural culture series, a free festival that offers over 300 hours of free arts and entertainment on site this summer. Plans for the next two years include adding 663,000 sq ft of office and workspace, a further 6,100 homes, a school, shops, restaurants, a seven-acre park, 2,000-capacity theatre and a Boxpark development.

Pernod Ricard hires external chief

Pernod Ricard, the world’s second biggest wine and spirit producer, has hired PayPal’s Fabien Darrigues as external comms director. He will report to group comms director Olivier Cavil and will manage all external channels: PR, media relations, events, sponsorship, print and digital publications. Darrigues was most recently head of comms for southern Europe at PayPal, and has worked for US tech firm Qualcomm and Publicis.

Huntsworth hires lawyer for Brexit offer

Huntsworth has hired trade and competition lawyer Shanker Singham as a senior adviser to develop the Brexit and trade offer within the holding company’s PR Group. He will work across Grayling, Citigate Dewe Rogerson and Quiller. Singham is currently on the Secretary of State for International Trade’s Committee of Experts and has been an advisor to the House of Commons International Trade Committee. He has advised governments and companies around the world on global market access issues, including WTO and Free Trade Agreements.

Badoo hooks up with Frank

Dating app Badoo has hired Frank to provide PR, influencer, celebrity and experiential support on The Longest Date, a campaign on 21 June, the longest day of the year. The activity involved pairing couples on a series of dates from dawn to dusk.

Zoella signs up Dundas

Zoe Sugg, AKA high-profile social media influencer Zoella, has hired Dundas to handle PR across her personal and business interests. The London-based agency’s current clients include celebrities Emma Willis, Billie Piper and Jim Chapman, and it also handles work for a variety of organisations such as Save the Children and TK Maxx.

British Wheelchair Basketball takes on Promote PR

Sporting governing body British Wheelchair Basketball has hired specialist sport agency Promote for its comms. It comes ahead of two major wheelchair basketball events: the Continental Clash in Sheffield (2-6 July) and the World Championships in Hamburg (16-26 August). Promote’s brief includes growing the audience for the sport, attracting new participants and raising the profile of the GB men and women’s teams’ journey to the 2018 World Championships.

Win for PR Agency One

Supply chain and logistics management services firm Scala has hired Manchester-based PR Agency One to boost its reputation and help it achieve its international growth plans.