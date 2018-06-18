Cision launches Social Influencer Discovery tool

The new feature is part of the Cision Communications Cloud.

NEW YORK: Cision has launched a feature called Social Influencer Discovery to help customers identify influencers outside media.

Found on Cision Communications Cloud, Social Influencer Discovery is billed as a tool enabling users to target both influencers and media figures simultaneously.

"What comms pros want to do is find social influencers that overlap with their target audience," said Cision CMO Chris Lynch. "We view this as critical to the workflow, but in addition, we want to help the communicator expand the influencers they want to target."

Social media’s dynamism has made targeting difficult for comms pros, added Jason Edelboim, Cision’s president of the Americas. The trick is figuring out how PR pros can "identify emerging influencers and differentiate true influence from how many followers they have," he said.

Edelboim added that Cision is "really flipping the script" with social influence as the tool’s starting point.

"The new tool starts natively in social and allows you to find emerging influencers that aren’t tied to traditional media, such as radio or TV," he said. "It’s an important clarification."

Cision has had social offerings in the past, such as monitoring. This new module allows users to make "a lot more discrete searches and queries" to the system, Lynch said.

Social Influencer Discovery gives users a way to integrate social media and traditional media campaigns into a single workflow via Cision Communications Cloud, a statement said. The module allows users to identify influencers’ networks, expand the reach of campaigns, and align influencer efforts with broader social media initiatives.

The tool’s launch comes one month after Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd said the company would begin targeting CMOs. Last quarter, Cision reported 2% organic revenue growth. Total revenue was up 23% to $179.3 million. Since 2014, Cision has acquired 10 companies, most recently Prime Research.