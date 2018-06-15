Cannes, soccer, more stunts, and Edelman

Here are some thoughts from this crazy-busy week:
- Entries at the Cannes Festival of Creativity were predictably down this year, though maybe not quite as much as anticipated: there were 32,372 entries, down 21.4% from 41,170 in 2017
- Entries to the PR Lions were much more robust, down just 3% year over year, from 2,111 to 2,035
- Despite "taking a year off from Cannes," Publicis still has 399 entries in the various categories, all submitted – and supposedly paid for - by their clients. Ally this to a main stage Palais slot to promote its AI platform Marcel and you could say it has scored something of a sweet deal by sitting it out
- Building on my blog last week about stunts, check out this week’s additional case studies from brands including IHOP/IHOb and Paddy Power
- In a wide-ranging interview with me for The PR Week podcast coinciding with his 40th year in the PR business, Richard Edelman said he wants to eventually hand over the reins of his eponymous firm to one of his three daughters, but for the first time I can remember he didn’t preclude someone outside the family taking over – whoever succeeds him has to prove they are "the best candidate," regardless of family connections
- What’s in a name? I didn’t realize Ogilvy Commonhealth is not part of Ogilvy. It actually sits within WPP Health & Wellness. Go figure…
- One of New York’s better-known independent PR agencies is splitting up: Peppercomm’s Ed Moed and Ted Birkhahn are heading off to set up a new firm called Hot Paper Lantern, which will focus on marketing, comms, tech solutions, consulting services, and "digital enablement solutions"
- That’s to say nothing of an incredibly busy week that saw the soccer World Cup start in Russia with a crushing win for the host team, WPP’s first annual meeting without founder Martin Sorrell, reports that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her deputy are planning to leave the West Wing, comms and public affairs lead Elliot Schrage departing Facebook after a decade, the M&A trend picking up even more speed following the green light for the AT&T/Time Warner deal and last week’s conclusion of Bayer/Monsanto, oh... and President Trump met North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un
After that, I’m off to the World Cup in Russia for a fortnight, so I wish you a great few weeks and a happy July 4 celebration – see you week-commencing July 9.