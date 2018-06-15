How Tic Tac is targeting 'happy optimists' with its open house

Tic Tac, the mints brand owned by Ferrero, is targeting people with a mindset of "taking the most out of life" with an experience that showcases its 50-year history.

The pop-up, which is in Covent Garden on 15 and 16 June, aims to encourage guests to "open up" and engage in conversation with like-minded people.

The campaign is part of a wider £1.5m marketing push for the brand, which involves its first TV ad in five years. The activation is being delivered by PR agency Cirkle.

Koen Baas, senior brand manager at Tic Tac, told Campaign: "At Tic Tac, we believe that life is a bit sweeter when you open up so instead of people always looking at their screens or walking around with their headphones on, we just want to show that life is a lot more fun when you open up, look around and have a chat with people that you have a common interest with.

"We have a target group called happy optimists which is a mindset; so people who are open to life and experiences and taking the most out of life."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign