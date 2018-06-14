Facebook's Elliot Schrage exits

Schrage, the company's head of comms and public policy, has worked there since 2008.

MENLO PARK, CA: Facebook’s head of comms and public policy Elliot Schrage is stepping down after ten years at the company, a spokesperson confirmed to PRWeek.

In a Facebook post, Schrage announced his decision to resign. He wrote, "Leading policy and communications for hyper growth technology companies is a joy — but it's also intense and leaves little room for much else."

Schrage will stay on during the transition, leading the search for his replacement. He will also stay on as an advisor on individual projects, he said in the post.

"[Schrage] is one of the most creative and strategic people I have worked with," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a statement provided to PRWeek. "He’s been instrumental in building our policy and communications teams as well as pushing many of our key initiatives – including the recent publication of our community standards, data about our effectiveness enforcing those standards, and the creation of an independent election commission."

Sandberg added that she and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg look forward to Schrage’s ongoing advice in the future.

Recently, the social media giant has been mired in scandal over how it handles its users’ data. The controversy was sparked by the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed the improper sharing. Schrage is reportedly helping lead an internal group planning the company’s audit of outside developers, investigating possible data abuse.

"[Schrage] first raised wanting to leave long before the 2016 presidential election — after the election [Zuckerberg and Sandberg] asked him to stay on, which he agreed to do," a spokesperson said via email.

In his position, Schrage served as one of the closest advisers to Zuckerberg and Sandberg. He oversaw a team of 500-700 full-time staffers at Facebook, according to The Information.

Prior to joining Facebook, Schrage oversaw PR at Google for two years.