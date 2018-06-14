Twitter's Kristin Binns moves to Activision Blizzard as comms head

The company produces the blockbuster Call of Duty and Overwatch games.

SANTA MONICA, CA: Video game publisher Activision Blizzard has hired Twitter corporate communications lead Kristin Binns as SVP and chief communications officer.

She is set to join the company next month, reporting to CEO Bobby Kotick. Binns will oversee global communications and create a comprehensive comms strategy for the video game company, according to a statement.

Activision has produced the game franchises Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. Activision Blizzard’s net revenue for Q1 was up 14% to nearly $2 billion. It also reported a first-quarter profit of $500 million.

Binns was most recently Twitter’s head of corporate communications. Previously, she was VP of PR at Anthem and had stints at NBC and GE, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Binns was also a member of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list in 2014.

Twitter’s top communications roles have seen considerable turnover in recent years. In February, Twitter hired Ancestry comms executive Brandon Borrman as VP of global communications. The social network also brought on Brad Ramsey as VP of marketing from Facebook, where he held Asia-Pacific and North America marketing leadership roles.

Last June, Twitter brought on State Department veteran Emily Horne to lead global policy comms.

Several communications executives departed Twitter in 2016, including Jim Prosser, former head of corporate, revenue, and policy communications, and VP of global comms Natalie Kerris.

A Twitter representative said the company has "nothing to share right now on backfill plans," when asked if Binns' replacement has been named.