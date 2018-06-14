FleishmanHillard hires WE NY MD Alyssa Garnick

She is reporting to New York GM Ephraim Cohen in the new role that spans both consumer and global brand marketing.

NEW YORK: FleishmanHillard has hired WE Communications New York office leader Alyssa Garnick as SVP and senior partner.

Garnick started working at Fleishman on June 4, reporting to New York GM Ephraim Cohen.

She said she is overseeing a "sizeable team" at Fleishman in New York. At Fleishman, Garnick is managing the consumer and brand marketing groups in New York, including some team members from the social and media units who are embedded into accounts.

"This is a newly created role overseeing consumer strategy and growth for the office," said Garnick. "It includes having the New York brand marketing and consumer marketing teams all rolled up and reporting to me."

Garnick said Fleishman will unveil a go-to-market strategy and offering out of New York in the coming months. Her clients at Fleishman include Anheuser-Busch, FitBit, AARP, Samsung, and Chase.

"We’re thrilled to have someone of her caliber join our team to drive our global growth out of New York," Cohen said, via email. "Her impressive portfolio of creative campaigns that have a true business impact for brands, and her ability to combine strategy with creative to harness the powerful potential for brands and to help promote them differently, will play a central role in continuing our momentum."

Garnick left WE in early May after being poached by Fleishman. She had worked at WE as New York MD since November 2015.

William Schultz, EVP, is handling Garnick’s responsibilities at WE in the interim in partnership with Eastern region and health president Stephanie Marchesi, until her replacement is found.

"We are thankful for [Garnick's] many contributions to our WE New York office and wish her well at Fleishman," said a WE representative, who noted the firm is planning to find a replacement soon.

Before joining WE, Garnick was an MD at Marina Maher Communications. Earlier in her career, she served as EVP in Ogilvy Public Relations’ consumer marketing practice, SVP and group manager at Ketchum, and director in Burson-Marsteller’s brand marketing practice.

She was recognized on PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list in 2009.