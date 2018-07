Under Bryan Specht’s leadership, Olson Engage is "killing it," said judges of the agency’s campaign work at this year’s PRWeek U.S. Awards.

The firm won Best Midsize Agency and the Viral award for its Paqui campaign. It is on a roll with 13 straight years of revenue growth. MillerCoors’ Pete Marino said Specht cares deeply about his employees, who in turn lean into their jobs the right way.