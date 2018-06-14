Watch: 'No Italy, no party' - UberEats helps Andrea Pirlo pick a World Cup team to support

McDelivery from UberEats provided the nourishment as dejected ex-Italy football hero Andrea Pirlo tries to get over the fact that his national team isn't playing at Russia 2018.

#TeamForPirlo, a global, integrated campaign created in its entirety by Pitch Marketing Group, is designed to drive football fan engagement in 26 key international markets.

The wider campaign sees ex-international stars, including Cafu, Marcel Desailly and Harry Kewell, attempt to persuade Pirlo to support their team in the tournament.

Pirlo said: "For the first time I can remember, I was not looking forward to the FIFA World Cup this year. I thought ‘No Italy, no party’ but there is still a summer full of football for me to enjoy as a fan at home with McDelivery from Uber Eats.

"Without Italy at the tournament, I need a new team to support and I’m looking forward to meeting with some of the most respected footballers in history to help me make a decision!"

Adam Raincock, managing partner of Pitch Marketing Group, explained the thinking behind the campaign: "Our Uber Eats #teamforpirlo campaign has editorial and social shareability at its heart, while still delivering a strong sales message.

"What football fan wouldn’t want the coolest man in football, Andrea Pirlo, to support their team in the World Cup? We launched the campaign by using his social channels and editorial media to challenge football fans to compete for his support and then created authentic debate by using a series of former players from around the world to recruit support for their own nation."



He added: "Stage two of the content campaign launches today and sees ambassadors such as Marcel Desailly, Cafu and Harry Kewell meet the great man to convince him of the merits of their nation. There is a dedicated twitter emoji and as the tournament progresses there will be an appearance from a much-loved former England player to try and convince Pirlo to back Gareth’s boys."