Flack on Friday: Hanover party, Meghan's PR in spotlight, football flack's own goal?

Flack on Friday: Tory Party at Hanover party, French hacks versus football flack, IKEA idea, and Palace PR in the spotlight.

Party like it’s 29 March 2019

Flack was among the movers and shakers at Hanover Communications’ 20th birthday party at the Mondrian, Bankside, on Tuesday.

Among the throng of attendees from the worlds of business and media (see the tweet below from a PRWeek colleague), Flack was taken aback by the number of Conservative politicians in attendance.

Good turnout for @hanovertweets 20th birthday party. Spot the famous name(s) pic.twitter.com/uKlzstymrj — John Harrington (@John_Harring) June 12, 2018





This was especially evident during founder Charles Lewington’s speech. John Major’s former PR man spoke of Brexit bringing "huge opportunities". "For both of us", retorted one audience member - none other than Brexit Secretary and legendary Eurosceptic David Davis.

The Tory turnout was somewhat surprising, giving the a crucial debate and vote on the latest Brexit bill happening the other side of the Thames. Flack’s mole revealed the Conservative whip had requested a contact number at Hanover should the Honourable Members be needed in the Commons. Taxis were on standby too, apparently.

Flack imagines the headlines if a PR shindig had scuppered the Government’s plans on the most important issue facing the country in a generation.

Brexit banner bants

Other PR agencies approached the day of the vote differently. Kent-based PR and social agency Piracy Corporation was involved in the campaign below - note the acronym of the movement’s title.





‘Samantha the Panther’ gets her claws into Meghan’s PR

Grazia’s breathless coverage of the newly minted Duchess of Sussex - and her new ‘royal squad’ - referenced Australian-born Buckingham Palace PR stalwart Samantha Cohen, nicknamed ‘Samantha the Panther’ for her no-nonsense attitude.

Cohen, who joined the palace from National Grid in 2001 as assistant press secretary, is said to have been asked by Prince Harry himself to delay her intended departure from the royal household to assist Meghan in navigating the complex protocols of her new role.

Journo 1, press officer 0

World Cup news: When France's press officer told the world's media they could only ask star striker Antoine Greizmann – currently subject to intense transfer speculation – questions in French, to avoid having to discuss non-World Cup matters, one Spanish hack came up with a cunning solution to the problem:

?? | During Griezmann's conference, a Spanish journalist put the microphone on mobile phone and used Google translator to ask a question, only questions in French were allowed. pic.twitter.com/qJmUFgCYWi — BarcaTimesMedia (@BarcaTimesMedia) June 12, 2018

Summit stunt

Following the historic Singapore summit between President Trump and North Korean supremo Kim Jong Un earlier this week, there was much debate about which leader got the better deal. Flack thinks it was a probably a dead heat... but that IKEA was the real winner. Make furniture, not war, everyone.