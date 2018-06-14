Breakfast Briefing: Huckabee Sanders planning West Wing exit, says report

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and deputy Raj Shah are both planning to leave the Trump White House, according to a CBS News report. Plus: Sean Spicer has a new spokesman gig.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is planning to leave her role by the end of this year, according to CBS News. Top communications aide Raj Shah, often Sanders’ fill-in at the podium, is also considering his exit, according to the report. Both declined the network’s request for comment. Sanders snarkily tweeted about the report, but didn’t directly deny it.

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my "plans to leave the WH" without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

Sanders’ predecessor, Sean Spicer, has a new gig. He’s taken a job as senior adviser and spokesman for America First Action, a super PAC aligned with President Donald Trump. He will also consult for other organizations via RigWil, the consultancy he launched last month (Politico).

The World Cup is set to kick off in just a few hours, and bookmaker Paddy Power (who else?) is tweaking the host country with a pro-LGBT campaign. Every time the Russian team scores, a partnership called "Rainbow Russians" will donate a hefty sum towards making soccer more inclusive while drawing attention to the country’s outdated laws. Here’s a taste of how other brands are embracing new technologies for the tournament.

News consumption via social media has decreased in key markets for the first time in years, according to a report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. The report, based on research from 37 countries, found Facebook particularly hard hit by the recent trend. But but but... Twitter said on Wednesday that it will introduce personalized news alerts at the top of users’ feeds (NBC News).

Breadsticks and bots. Writer and comedian Keaton Patti fed a bot 1,000 hours of Olive Garden commercials and asked it to write a new one. The result was delicious, especially the "lasagna wings with extra Italy" (Mashable).