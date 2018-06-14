Three rebrands to Three (lion emojis) to support 'the boys' in Russia

Mobile network Three has rebranded store fronts with a trio of lion emojis and launched a #ThreeWallBall challenge, with the help of some ex-England legends.

With agency W Communications providing the campaign creative, the redesigned frontage across four store fronts, which will remain in place as long as England stay in the World Cup, was unveiled by former internationals John Barnes, Teddy Sheringham, Tony Adams and Ray Parlour.

Launched simultaneouly, the #ThreeWallBall challenge competition is aimed at testing the public's ball control skills, which Parlour, Barnes and Sheringham demonstrated in front of a live, in-store audience.

The challenge, running from June 12 to July 6, invites football fans across the country to join in by either visiting one of Three’s 15 host stores or filming their #ThreeWallBall attempt on their phone and uploading it to their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram tagging @ThreeUK and #ThreeWallBall.

A prize draw will be live throughout the next six weeks and a live scoreboard tracks the top players in the digital windows across Three’s retail stores. The winner will win an 'exclusive ultimate football party'.

Three's director of brand and communications Kat Ward-Smith said: "We wanted to do something fun to show our support for the boys. We’re proud to bring together such well-known football stars this summer and the #ThreeWallBall challenge., will hopefully bring a smile to supporters’ faces across the country."