Paul Cohen boomeranged back to Visa last year in the top comms position after a two-year stint at PayPal. Since then, Visa acquired Fraedom in a $195 million deal to grow its B2B payment division.

Cohen continues the company’s "financial inclusion" work to give billions of "unbanked" people access to financial services, and eliminate cash. It’s an enormous undertaking, one that will find steady stewardship in his hands.