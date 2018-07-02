Jennifer Saenz, SVP and CMO, Frito-Lay North America

Earlier this year, Jennifer Saenz won honorable mention for the marketer spot in the 2018 PRWeek Awards, which recognize the best PR pros in the U.S.

The judges called out Saenz for creating experiences such as The Spotted Cheetah pop-up restaurant and the Cannes Gold Lion award-winning Cheetos Museum. They also recognized her project, Tostitos’ Super Bowl Party Safe Bag, as Campaign of the Year.

Saenz’s creativity allowed her to connect her brands to politics. She helped Doritos form a partnership with Rock the Vote to increase registration among eligible young voters.