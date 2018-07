After his 2016 hire at Cision, Kevin Akeroyd said he’d continue his predecessors’ strategy of growth. And that’s what the 2017 Power List honoree has done.

In March, Cision partnered with ad tech firm MediaMath. In December, it acquired media monitoring company Cedrom-SNi and Prime Research, a media measurement and analysis platform. Earlier last year, it bought Bulletin Intelligence and Paris-based L’Argus de la Presse.