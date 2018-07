No stranger to the Power List, Charlene Wheeless was also inducted into the inaugural 2016 PRWeek Hall of Femme, two honors that recognize the changes she’s made since joining Bechtel in 2009.

The company has a storied past, but has avoided telling its story. Wheeless got to work creating a new image for Bechtel, the largest construction firm in the U.S., and at $32.9 billion, its eighth-largest private company.