Since last April, Julie Batliner has been president of Carmichael Lynch Relate, overseeing leadership and direction for both creative and PR. She has elevated the firm, which saw a 19% increase in revenue between 2016 and 2017 to $33.3 million.

CEO Marcus Fischer said Batliner inspires clients, the industry, and the firm’s staff.

"What makes [Batliner] a dynamic leader is she takes it personally," Fischer said.