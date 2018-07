Barby Siegel, who has been at the helm of Zeno Group for the past eight years, has consistently led the firm to exceed expectations. Last year was another year of double-digit growth at the agency, which garnered $64.6 million, a 10% increase from 2016. A recent noteworthy win: Salesforce’s corporate communications, and U.S. product and solutions comms.

Glover Park Group’s Paul Hicks noted the agency is "flourishing" under Siegel’s leadership.