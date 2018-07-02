Pete Marino, chief public affairs and communications officer, MillerCoors

2018 rank: 34

In addition to comms, Pete Marino also runs Tenth and Blake, MillerCoors’ craft and import beer portfolio, which is where most of its growth is occurring for brewing businesses. He was promoted to president of the unit in September — and serves as an example for other PR pros who aspire to run important business units within their organizations and take on additional leadership roles.

"PR people are uniquely qualified for roles beyond comms," said Marino in a PRWeek podcast last year. His advice? In-house practitioners need to "lean into" opportunities that let them better understand how their company does business and makes money.

