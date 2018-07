The industry has been closely watching Procter & Gamble as it has been reallocating marketing dollars. With agency and production costs mostly on the paid side having been slashed by $750 million according to CNBC, Kelly Vanasse could emerge a key figure in putting PR at the forefront of P&G’s marketing strategy.

Vanasse's official role at P&G is global beauty and grooming, scientific communications, and global influencer brand building.