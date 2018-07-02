Marisa Thalberg, global chief brand officer, Taco Bell

2018 rank: 32

Special

Under Marisa Thalberg’s leadership, Taco Bell has made unexpected partnerships with companies such as Lyft and Forever 21; the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas started offering $600 weddings; and the brand is killing it with social media. Additionally, Taco Bell is winning favor with millennials — a demographic that’s hard to impress.

Earlier this year, Thalberg moved from CMO to global chief brand officer, covering e-commerce, internal PR, events, and developing a consistent marketing strategy. In 2002, the former Estée Lauder and Revlon VP founded Executive Moms, a networking group that connects exec moms.

