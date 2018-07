Inspired by the Me Too and Time’s Up movements, Caroline Dettman launched the Have Her Back initiative at Golin with the goal of hiring, training, and empowering female creative directors. Dettman was an impressive hire for Golin back in 2014, when she joined from Edelman.

She was brought in to run Golin’s g4 structure. Her admirable efforts with Have Her Back are in tune with an industry calling for more female leadership and intent on retaining top talent.