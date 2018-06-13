InkHouse promotes Jason Morris to president

SAN FRANCISCO: InkHouse Media + Marketing has named Jason Morris as president.

Morris was previously EVP and GM of the firm’s San Francisco office, but said InkHouse needed someone in a nationwide role. He will continue to be based in San Francisco.

"We’ve opened a New York office, and now there are three offices and close to 100 people," he said. "[Cofounder and CEO Beth Monaghan] thought it was important to have someone focused on agency operations and culture." The agency also has a small satellite office in Providence, Rhode Island, for remote work.

Morris said he will report directly to Monaghan and that, for the moment, the firm will not fill his former position. He will continue to handle some client work, which he said senior leaders should always do, but his primary focus will be on the agency’s operations and culture.

"My goal is to be able to say, ‘We’re not going to lose a person to another agency,’" he said. "I really see that as a sign of a negative culture. When people need to go to another agency to be happy, you did something wrong."

InkHouse also promoted Alison Morra to EVP and GM of the Boston office. She was previously SVP of client relations and operations in Boston. Both Morra and Morris started in their new roles this month. The firm also recently hired Angela Trapasso as VP of digital marketing in Boston and Bill Reber as director of films in San Francisco.