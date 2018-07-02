Ray Day, CCO, IBM

When former Ford Motor comms lead Ray Day joined IBM last December, he made it clear there was a new sheriff in town. Upon succeeding Jon Iwata, who worked at the company for 34 years, he set out to create a "blended team" comprising his in-house talent and its agency partners.

Day launched a global agency review, picking Weber Shandwick as global anchor agency, and SKDKnickerbocker, Spectrum Science Communications, and Civic Entertainment Group for PR support. IBM said goodbye to Text100 and Ketchum after 17-year relationships. It needs this kind of grabbing by the scruff of the neck: Although it reported better-than-expected earnings in the latest quarter, it had 22 straight quarters of decline before that.