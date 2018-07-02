Barri Rafferty, global CEO and president, Ketchum

Ketchum’s global CEO and president became the first woman to lead a top five global PR firm. Soon after her start in January, Rafferty announced plans for the firm to move to a structure with one P&L.

"She is restless and ambitious for our organization, progressive, clear in her vision, and decisive," said Ketchum chairman Rob Flaherty. Ketchum’s 17-year relationship with IBM ended this year. Pressure will be on for Rafferty to replace the lost revenue. As a top female in the C-suite, she has championed gender equality.