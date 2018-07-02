Barri Rafferty, global CEO and president, Ketchum

Added 32 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff

2018 rank: 23

Special

Ketchum’s global CEO and president became the first woman to lead a top five global PR firm. Soon after her start in January, Rafferty announced plans for the firm to move to a structure with one P&L.

"She is restless and ambitious for our organization, progressive, clear in her vision, and decisive," said Ketchum chairman Rob Flaherty. Ketchum’s 17-year relationship with IBM ended this year. Pressure will be on for Rafferty to replace the lost revenue. As a top female in the C-suite, she has championed gender equality.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector