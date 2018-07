Geoff Morrell has been on PRWeek’s pages before: recently for his nomination as a top in-house communicator in PRWeek’s U.K. Power Book, and also for heading up BP’s U.S. comms as it recovered following the company’s Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.

His TV news background and tenure as Defense Department press secretary will help as BP comes under fire with other oil companies in U.S. lawsuits over climate change.