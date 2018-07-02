Dan Scavino, White House director of social media and assistant to President Trump

Added 32 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff

2018 rank: 20

Special

Dan Scavino is one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers, entrusted with the White House’s most potent tool: the president’s Twitter account.

From the start of Trump’s election campaign, Scavino was there to serve as its traveling photographer and social media chief. As "conductor of the Trump Train," he connected the then candidate to his base.

But it’s a job the discreet staffer is reluctant to shout about. Maybe it’s a lesson Scavino carries from his days as Trump’s caddy: pick a club and let the president swing away.

