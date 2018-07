Growth numbers perhaps don’t always reflect operating improvements, but in just over two years at the reigns of FleishmanHillard, John Saunders has streamlined the organization and earned the trust of his people.

Omnicom PR Group’s Karen van Bergen raved about his "amazing ability to inspire." Saunders himself has said the firm is destined to be a top-two agency, and one of the sharpest dressers in PR will need to back up that statement next year.