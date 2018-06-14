In brief: John Doe's Mancini joins Karmarama, wins for Premier, Talker Tailor and RKM

John Doe’s Mancini named Karmarama creative PR chief

Karmarama has appointed Jamie Mancini (pictured), creative associate at John Doe and a former PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 winner, as creative director. He will lead creative for the PR discipline within the integrated agency and also work as part of the wider advertising and integrated creative team, reporting to Nik Studzinski, chief creative officer. Mancini will be reunited with Rosie Holden, who was MD at John Doe until March and since joined Karmarama as managing partner, where she lead the PR and social influencer discipline at the Accenture-owned business. Mancini starts on 25 June. Accenture stopped using the Kaper name for its PR services this year as part of the move towards integration.

Tuesday's briefs: Wealthsimple UK agency hire, BFI extends agency brief, Media Zoo's £1m investment



Suffolk PR firm wins grant

Suffolk agency Pier PR & Marketing has secured a grant from the New Anglia LEP’s Growing Business Fund to support its expansion plans. The fund lets small and medium-sized firms in the region apply for grants of up to £500,000. Pier, formed 10 years ago, employs 16 people and its clients include ScottishPower Renewables, Homepride Flour and East of England Co-op. The firm said the funding will help it invest in new technology and help improve its IT and security systems.

Burger and Lobster snaps up agency support

Restaurant chain Burger and Lobster has hired Talker Tailor Trouble Maker to handle PR. The creative comms shop will be responsible for all marketing and PR at the group, which has eight sites in London and others in New York, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Malaysia. Burger and Lobster head of marketing Ben Hedley said: "Talker Tailor brought an energy and enthusiasm that stood them out from specialist foodie agencies and I am really excited about what the next year looks like for us in PR." The agency’s other hospitality clients include Wagamama and the St Giles Hotel, as well as Deliveroo.

Premier helps with anti-bullying campaign

The Diana Award is working with comms agency Premier to provide PR for the charity’s Stand Up To Bullying Day initiative, taking place today (13 June). Premier is providing a full publicity campaign, including recruiting celebrities, working with influencers and selling in a YouGov survey commissioned for the day. The day has been created to encourage people from all works of life to take a collective stand against bullying.

AromaWorks enlists PR support

AromaWorks, a ‘natural’ lifestyle brand combining skincare, bath and body and home fragrances, has appointed RKM Communications to manage UK and global social media platforms. The agency will be responsible for campaign creation, content planning and production, and day-to-day community management. The British brand was founded in 2009 and its products are stocked in a number of different markets globally.

Wild West wins music festival brief

Cornwall-based Looe Music Festival has hired Wild West Communications to handle its consumer PR. The brief is to increase awareness of the festival, which takes place from 21 to 23 September, via national and regional media and by building relationships with public bodies and hospitality businesses. It will also roll out a social media campaign for the festival, which is in its eighth year. Wild West has offices in Truro and Bristol, and a sister agency, Wild Card, in London.

PLMR names new consultant

PLMR has hired former journalist Ploy Radford as a consultant in its health and social care and animal welfare practices. She has joined from specialist business title HealthInvestor UK, where she held senior roles including editor for the last six years. Radford has also written for titles including The Guardian, The New Statesman, CityMetric, Horse & Hound, and Third Sector.

Heart charity hires Wolfstar

Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF), which supports children and adults born with congenital heart defects across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, has hired Leeds-based social media and PR agency Wolfstar. The brief is to develop a ‘legacy’ campaign to engage with the charity’s existing and potential donors, and persuade them to leave a gift in their will. Wolfstar was hired after a pitch.