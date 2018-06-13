Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The latest from WPP's shareholder meeting; How to schedule for Cannes without getting burned or stressed out; Spicer to hit campaign train.

WPP’s shareholder meeting is already proving to be a lively affair. Chairman Roberto Quarta has defended the holding company’s post-Sorrell succession plans and said its search for a new chief executive is well underway. Co-COO Mark Read said WPP hopes to do well at Cannes. Nearly 30% of shareholders voted against its remuneration package, and more than 15% opposed Quarta (The Guardian).

WPP survives shareholder revolt at AGM - 27% oppose remuneration report, 15.5% vote against chairman Roberto Quarta pic.twitter.com/m5gnjaaVmV — Gideon Spanier (@gideonspanier) June 13, 2018

Also hoping to do well at Cannes, or at least spend some time on a yacht, is practically everyone. But trying to squeeze in everything can be the enemy of a productive and enjoyable experience, writes FleishmanHillard’s Dee O’Connell in this smart guest column. So plan your days (and nights) carefully.

We Are Social has made its first acquisition, buying a majority stake in Socialize, a Dubai-based social media agency. In other agency news, Peppercomm cofounder and CEO Ed Moed is planning to exit the firm next month to launch an affiliate brand called Hot Paper Lantern. The three former 42 West MDs striking out on their own have also named their new shop.

Let’s keep an eye on this: Sean Spicer is planning to hit the campaign trail this fall in support of Republican candidates. "There are a lot of candidates I can help rally the troops for," the former White House press secretary told Business Insider.

U.S. soccer fans may not have a team to root for when the World Cup starts tomorrow, but at least they now have something to look forward to. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico have won a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup, announced this morning (Guardian). (Who can forget Diana Ross missing a penalty kick to start the 1994 U.S. tournament?) Plus: Here’s what brands have in mind for this year’s World Cup in Russia.