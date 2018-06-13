Watch: Betfair (and some football legends) shock local five-a-side team in World Cup prank

Added 1 hour ago by Rob McKinlay

Rivaldo and Rio Ferdinand were among a quartet of retired football superstars helping a 'middle-aged, overweight' five-a-side team win a bet.

The campaign, produced by Taylor Herring, pranked a team of local lads who had responded to cryptic posters, offering little information apart from some outrageous claims, including: the team were ‘proper class’ and had could boast ‘100s of goals scored all over the world’.

Little did they know who they'd end up facing:

Rio Ferdinand, skipper of the super sub-international team, said: "It was a great feeling stepping back on the field and playing alongside some of the world’s best players, even if it was on a local five-a-side pitch. We had a real laugh staging the prank and I won’t forget the look on the lads faces when we all turned up."

Betfair brand director Stephen Mault added: "The country is in fever pitch ahead of the World Cup and we wanted to bring the magic of the game to a local five-a-side team who got the chance of a lifetime to play with football royalty."

