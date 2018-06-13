Auto Trader pledges to give a car away for every England World Cup goal

#AutoTraderGoals will 'disrupt' this summer's football by giving away a brand-new car every time England score a goal in Russia.

The UK’s largest digital marketplace for new and used cars says the campaign, which kicks off with England’s first competitive game against Tunisia on Monday (18 June), is its 'biggest brand promotion to date'.

Social media users are encouraged to share posts with #AutoTraderGoals on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram after every England goal scored in 90 minutes. Auto Trader have vowed to give away one car for every goal, regardless of how many times England find the net during the tournament.

The wider multi-channel campaign kicks off this week and includes print, radio, online, paid social, branded content, PR and a partnership with UNILAD. The official spokesperson is former England World Cup star and Liverpool legend John Barnes.

Digital agency AmazeRealise – appointed as Auto Trader’s consumer PR agency after a three-way pitch in August 2017 – is providing social media and content support. Since its appointment, the agency has supported on campaigns including #KnowYourNumbers, fronted by Rachel Riley.

Auto Trader's audience & brand director Lei Sorvisto said: "We wanted to bring to life the excitement of a brand-new car as it’s such a unique feeling. The cynics may not be optimistic about England’s chances, but we’re genuinely hopeful for lots of goals and therefore plenty of new car winners.



"This campaign is a great disruptive opportunity for Auto Trader to inject some excitement into social for each England game - where everybody can share in the excitement - whether they’re a football fan or not."

The car models on offer for the giveaway include the Jeep Renegade, Abarth 595, Fiat 500X and Alpha Mito.