The road to Cannes is paved with over-zealous attendance intentions

I'm terrible with too much choice. My idea of hell is a menu with more than ten options on it.

I can't go to festivals without planning and double-planning to ensure that who I want to see doesn't overlap with someone else I want to see. And if they do....I mean I don't deal with it well.

So how on earth am I going to survive a five-day event that is the equivalent of a full-on tapas menu, but curated with the avid curiosity junkie in mind?

There's a new Cannes Lions category this year that is very GOOD



How am I supposed to pick what to go to? What if the event is oversubscribed? What if I can't get in? What if I pick the wrong one and end up with the Cannes equivalent of panel-FOMO?

I’m already knackered just anticipating it. I know I should just chill. Play it cool. Go with the flow. Be more French.

I can't.

I keep going back to the itinerary that is manna from heaven for anyone with a human heart (and head).

In no other scenario in my life are Issa Rae or David Attenborough going to be in the same square mile as me.

There's no way that with that list of speakers, the week can be left to chance.

I'm utterly addicted to planning my every move to squeeze every last drop out of Cannes.

I've excelled (new verb) the heck out the agenda, accounting for every minute of the week. And even then I feel like I'm totally missing a trick.

I'll probably end up not being able to go to the events I’d so painstakingly bookmarked and end up just tripping over what will undoubtedly be the most riveting content there.

Dee O’Connell, director of insights at FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Part of it is the pressure.

Everyone back in London anticipating the judiciously filtered report from the front line of the Lions. What did you learn? Who did you see?

That’s why the planning will pay off, I tell myself. Because planning always pays off.

Of course what will actually happen is that I'll lose every one of the five copies of that excel (I mean, who excels at Cannes?) spreadsheet that I'll have diligently printed out within about three seconds of landing on the Croissette and will just surrender to the first glass of rosé offered.

I'll probably end up not being able to go to the events I’d so painstakingly bookmarked and end up just tripping over what will undoubtedly be the most riveting content there.

And there's no way that I'll actually make it out five nights in a row.

But the road to Cannes is surely paved with over-zealous intentions around attendance.

Until I realise otherwise, there's no way I’m even entertaining the notion that I'll be anywhere other than everywhere I intend to be.

And actually, I can’t wait.

Dee O’Connell is director of insights at FleishmanHillard Fishburn