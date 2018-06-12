Former 42 West MDs unveil new agency

Amanda Silverman, Meredith O'Sullivan Wasson, and Sarah Levinson Rothman are breaking off to form The Lede Company.

LOS ANGELES: Three former MDs of 42 West have revealed the name of a new firm they are creating in the wake of their departures from the entertainment PR firm.

Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson, and Sarah Levinson Rothman are calling their new agency The Lede Company, according to the announcement the trio released Tuesday.

According to the statement, the three bring a large collection of celebrity (and other) clients to the new business including Rihanna, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Queen Latifah, Charlize Theron, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Pharrell, Amy Schumer, Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Mary J Blige, Halle Berry, Riley Keough, Shakira, David Spade, Chelsea Handler, Whitney Cummings, Jennifer Connelly, and Gabrielle Union.

The new firm will offer strategic communication services as well as brand and reputation management, the statement said. Silverman, O’Sullivan Wasson, and Rothman will serve as co-CEOs, with Silverman and Rothman working in New York and O'Sullivan Wasson in Los Angeles.

Last Friday, 42 West released a statement announcing the three publicists were leaving the firm to start their own company.