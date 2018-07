A wild political year meant a busy professional life for ACLU chief comms officer Michele Moore, who is positioning the group as a leader in the Trump resistance. Her work helped it smash past fundraising and outreach records.

No doubt her background, which includes senior roles at Lifetime Networks, BET, Nickelodeon, and the National Urban League, helped her prepare for Trump-based turmoil. Moore’s résumé won her a spot on last year’s Power List.