Rachel Whetstone, VP, corporate communications, Facebook

2018 rank: 13

The Cambridge Analytica scandal achieved what no other Facebook crisis could: It drew blood. During the initial onslaught, Facebook saw stock lows that wiped off tens of billions in market value. And just as things began to recover, VP of global communications Elliot Schrage stepped down.

In his absence, the company will turn to Rachel Whetstone, a former Google and Uber exec recently promoted to lead corporate comms. Whetstone, who is seen as a leading candidate to take Schrage’s job according to an Axios report, must continue to rehabilitate the company’s image amid heightened public scrutiny. Her decisions could help shape Facebook’s fortunes for years to come.

