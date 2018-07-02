Jano Cabrera, SVP, U.S. comms, global media and PR, McDonald's

McDonald’s has long relied on old recipes for comms success, but Jano Cabrera has been shaking things up.

The company now works with three agency partners, Golin, WE Communications, and Purple Strategies, each focused on a specific area of storytelling. Since 1956, McDonald’s had only worked with Golin.

In addition to changing the fast food chain’s agency roster, Cabrera has switched up McDonald’s in-house comms group. It is now made up of subject matter experts. "As McDonald’s modernizes, it should take a more modern approach to how it communicates," said Cabrera. Most recently, that has included launching a game show on Facebook Live.