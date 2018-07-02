Jano Cabrera, SVP, U.S. comms, global media and PR, McDonald's

Added 33 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff

2018 rank: 9

Special

McDonald’s has long relied on old recipes for comms success, but Jano Cabrera has been shaking things up.

The company now works with three agency partners, Golin, WE Communications, and Purple Strategies, each focused on a specific area of storytelling. Since 1956, McDonald’s had only worked with Golin.  

In addition to changing the fast food chain’s agency roster, Cabrera has switched up McDonald’s in-house comms group. It is now made up of subject matter experts. "As McDonald’s modernizes, it should take a more modern approach to how it communicates," said Cabrera. Most recently, that has included launching a game show on Facebook Live.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector