Emma González, civil rights advocate, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

#NeverAgain from the Parkland high school survivors moved the needle on gun control like never before in large part because of 19-year-old Emma González, the movement’s most vocal and charismatic leader. Her speech at the March for Our Lives event in Washington, DC, showed seasoned PR pros how to speak with grace, intelligence, and humility — as did her well-written op-eds and social media posts.

That several brands such as LL Bean and Dick’s Sporting Goods started to distance themselves from the National Rifle Association is a testament to her impact. Ben Wyskida, CEO of Fenton, called the Parkland teens "credible," "smart," and "absolutely skilled and savvy at social media." That was González in spades.