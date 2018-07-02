Richard Edelman, president and CEO, Edelman

As high profile as any comms leader out there, Richard Edelman’s eponymous firm has been making its way toward becoming the first with annual billings of $1 billion. Global revenue in 2017 topped $893 million, a 2% increase over the previous year.

The firm’s annual Trust Barometer has become widely referenced in the media and perhaps never more so than this year’s survey, released during the World Economic Forum. McCann’s Harris Diamond characterized Edelman as a "great competitor" and someone to "keep you on your toes, and from whom you can learn even when on opposing sides."