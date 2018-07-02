Andy Polansky, CEO, Weber Shandwick

Under CEO Andy Polansky, Weber Shandwick scored what will likely be the biggest PR account to come up for review this year in IBM. This could help return the agency to the double-digit growth of 2015 and 2016 after a softer 2017.

Still, the consistently strong performer for Interpublic Group came out on top for a third straight time in scoring PRWeek’s 2018 U.S. and Global Agency of the Year honors. Richard Edelman called Polansky "our fiercest competitor because he knows the future belongs to the bold."

And Weber president Gail Heimann raved that "clients seek him out and colleagues revere him" for his respectful approach.