Jay Carney, SVP, corporate affairs, Amazon

Amazon’s dominance has become its own cliché: another year, another leap forward.

But for three years, Jay Carney, the former White House press secretary, has turned that yarn into an enthralling narrative.

The past year saw that story gain momentum as Amazon achieved gains in cloud and advertising, acquired Whole Foods for $13.4 billion, and received a patent for drone delivery. It turned a search for its second HQ into a media extravaganza some called a PR master stroke.

Amazon has taken the brunt of techlash, as tensions with President Donald Trump increase. Poor work conditions also continue to cause concern, and Alexa may be listening to your private conversations. Still, its corporate reputation under Carney remains strong.