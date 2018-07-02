Donna Imperato, CEO, Burson Cohn & Wolfe

All eyes are on Donna Imperato, who was recently crowned CEO of the world’s third-largest PR agency by revenue. She stepped into the role when WPP combined Burson-Marsteller with Cohn & Wolfe to form Burson Cohn & Wolfe.

The position was well-earned: In her previous role as Cohn & Wolfe CEO, she led the firm through three years of double-digit growth, beginning in 2014. BCW’s Jim Joseph said she was the "undeniable force behind Cohn & Wolfe’s growth and evolution over the past 15 years." Imperato’s next big challenge: merging two distinct agency cultures.