Donna Imperato, CEO, Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Added 29 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff

2018 rank: 1

Special

All eyes are on Donna Imperato, who was recently crowned CEO of the world’s third-largest PR agency by revenue. She stepped into the role when WPP combined Burson-Marsteller with Cohn & Wolfe to form Burson Cohn & Wolfe.

The position was well-earned: In her previous role as Cohn & Wolfe CEO, she led the firm through three years of double-digit growth, beginning in 2014. BCW’s Jim Joseph said she was the "undeniable force behind Cohn & Wolfe’s growth and evolution over the past 15 years." Imperato’s next big challenge: merging two distinct agency cultures.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector