Moe's, Carvel parent Focus Brands restructures social media team

Focus Brands wants its social media managers to specialize in working on one brand apiece.

ATLANTA: Focus Brands has restructured the way its staff handles social media for each of its brands, including Carvel, Cinnabon, Schlotzsky’s, and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

The brand has asked social media managers to focus on one brand each, moving them from managing social accounts for multiple brands.

Moe’s named Matthew Courtoy as senior manager of social and digital strategy this month. The Tex-Mex chain is also planning to hire a marketing VP, to whom he will report. Courtoy has no direct reports, but oversees Moe’s relationship with social strategy agency T3 and community management agency BTC Revolutions.

Courtoy is also responsible for fan engagement, branded content on social and digital media, photo and video, and working with the brand to determine how social media integrates with sales objectives, he said.

Courtoy was previously senior social manager for Carvel and Schlotzsky’s.

Over the last year, Carvel grabbed attention for social media stunts such as parodying live quiz app HQ Trivia and introducing an ice cream cake called "The Tina," in tribute to comedian Tina Fey's "sheet caking" routine on Saturday Night Live.

Victoria Nielsen, who oversaw Moe’s and Cinnabon, has transitioned to senior social and digital manager at Schlotzsky’s. Marissa Sharpless is overseeing social and PR for Cinnabon.

"Our leadership team decided it was time for us to specialize on one brand," said Courtoy. "That way we could be more ingrained with the brand and its customers and the direction we want to push on a social and digital level, as well as PR."

Carvel is planning to hire a social media manager, while Courtoy fills the role in the interim.

"We hope to have someone in that role soon," he said. "We are in middle of ice cream season. Father’s Day is our biggest cake sales day of the year."

Carvel recently partnered with Captain Lawrence Brewing Company to create "Fudgie the Beer," a take on Carvel's "Fudgie the Whale" ice cream cake, for Father’s Day.

Focus Brands’ other chains are Auntie Anne’s, McAlister’s Deli, and Seattle’s Best Coffee.