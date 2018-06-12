FTI London public affairs MD moves to Bupa

Holroyde joined FTI in 2016 after a year as a senior policy adviser to the Royal Mail Group, and was head of public affairs at MHP prior to that. She formerly worked at Bell Pottinger and Brunswick.

Holroyde’s predecessor was Rupert Gowrley, who had the role of global public affairs director. He has transferred to the position of strategy director, Bupa UK.

Alex Cole, chief customer and corporate affairs officer, Bupa, said: "We are thrilled Fiona is joining Bupa to lead our UK and global public affairs agenda. Fiona’s political and leadership experience will be crucial in our drive to engage political stakeholders to champion the issues that matter to our customers"

Alex Deane, FTI Consulting head of public affairs UK, said: "I have valued Fiona’s collegiality and friendship and I have learned a great deal from her. Fiona will be greatly missed, but I am delighted for her too. It’s a super role and a great team she’s joining. Our public affairs offer remains very strong and in the fullness of time our ever-expanding team will have news to announce, too."

Holroyde said: "When the opportunity arose at Bupa it was hard to turn down, although of course I am sad to leave the great team and clients at FTI. Bupa is a unique business with an inspiring purpose and I look forward to helping further strengthen Bupa’s reputation with political stakeholders."

Bupa previously worked with FTI for its financial comms brief and Portland for public affairs, but it does not currently have agencies in place for either. The company confirmed to PRWeek it is not looking for new agencies for either financial PR or public affairs.

Last year Bupa hired Seymour and Third City for separate consumer PR briefs. It also worked with MHP last year.