Cognito hires four directors, in UK and US

Financial comms specialist Cognito has appointed four new directors focused on growing its brand, content and digital marketing capabilities.

James Hannaford has joined the London office as director of digital, in a role advising on different aspects of digital marketing including website design, and organic and paid search marketing. Hannaford founded digital and web agency Creode, where he worked with clients including The Daily Mail Group, Vivienne Westwood and Channel 4.

Emma Martin has been appointed director of content strategy for Cognito in EMEA, joining from UK content marketing agency SevenC3 and based in London. She has worked with clients including BlackRock, Bloomberg, Fujitsu, Savills and UBS.

Rebecca Cooper, former vice president of digital strategy at Ketchum, joins the New York office in the role of director of digital strategy. She has worked with global brands including JPMorgan Chase, eBay, H&R Block and Hewlett-Packard Enterprises.

Dominic Leung joins Cognito’s New York office as group strategy officer, joining from Interbrand, where he held the role of senior director, strategy.

Tom Coombes, Cognito founder and CEO, said: "Clients are increasingly seeking consultancy for brand, digital and content strategy to meet complex communications and marketing needs. We are therefore continuing to hire the best talent in the industry and bring experts with diverse, complementary experience together to help companies tell distinct stories confidently and creatively."

Their appointments follow the recent promotion of Vivienne Hsu’s to international MD, overseeing the agency’s business in the Americas and EMEA. She has overseen the EMEA region since January 2017.

Cognito has offices in New York, London, Los Angeles, Singapore, Hong Kong and Amsterdam.