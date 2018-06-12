In brief: Wealthsimple UK agency hire, BFI extends agency brief, Media Zoo's £1m investment

Wealthsimple taps up Pagefield

Digital investment firm Wealthsimple has hired Pagefield to lead PR in the UK, following its launch in Britain last September. The company was founded in Toronto in 2014 and said it has 80 per cent of the market share in Canada. It is said to hold more than £1.2bn in assets under management and have more than 75,000 customers globally. Claire LaRocca, UK PR manager at Wealthsimple, said: "We look forward to collaborating with Pagefield to amplify our communications efforts and make investing more accessible to everyone."

BFI extends DDA PR brief, makes new in-house hire

The British Film Institute (BFI) has extended its PR activities with DDA. The agency has been appointed to provide press and PR services for the BFI main programme, awards and events for the London Film Festival (10–21 October). DDA already handled the headline galas contract for the London Film Festival; that contract has been renewed for three years. Separately, the BFI has appointed Mia Farrell, who worked on the Festival in-house on a temporary contract in 2017, and previously agency-side, to a new permanent role as BFI festivals PR manager. She will report to BFI head of press and PR Judy Wells.

Media Zoo launches £1m Glasgow ‘creative hub’

Comms agency Media Zoo has launched a ‘creative hub’ in Glasgow. Representing an investment of more than £1m, the office in Merchant City includes a three-camera TV studio, edit suites and a graphic design studio, to support its film, PR, media training, learning and design services. The agency currently employs 100 people and said it hopes to grow 40 per cent in 2018, with plans including doubling staff numbers of Scotland. Media Zoo clients include Ineos, RBS, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, IKEA and Schroders.