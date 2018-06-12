Breakfast Briefing: Trump makes media rounds after Kim summit

This morning’s big story: President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un agreed to a broad framework on Wednesday for North Korea to rid itself of nuclear weapons (CBS News) while the U.S agreed to suspend war games on the Korean peninsula (New York Times). However, the agreement was light on details (Wall Street Journal), and the lack of specifics pointed to a lackluster opening for the market (CNBC).

NEW: President Trump to @GStephanopoulos on whether North Korea will get rid of all its nuclear weapons: "It's de-nuking. I mean he's de-nuking the whole place, and he's gonna start very quickly. I think he's going to start now." https://t.co/llaauA1hRO pic.twitter.com/e1v3p4JTrd — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2018

Trump sat for several TV interviews, including the rare non-Fox-News sit down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and the more familiar turf of Hannity after the Kim summit. He also held an hour-long press conference from Singapore (Business Insider).

WPP executive chairman Roberto Quarta already had his work cut out for him at Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting, and that was before the Financial Times posted its deep dive on Monday into the fall of former holding company CEO Martin Sorrell. The long read, which has been the buzz of the marketing industry since it posted yesterday morning, has led to fresh calls for WPP to make public the results of its inquiry into Sorrell’s behavior (Bloomberg).

Trump works to quell worries about Brand America. The president has written three letters to FIFA president Gianni Infantino pledging that all teams and fans would be welcome to the U.S. if the country were to win its joint bid for the 2026 tournament with Canada and Mexico. FIFA is expected to announce the 2026 host country on Wednesday (NYT).

The Democratic National Committee and a handful of members of Congress have been reaching out to Hollywood for midterm and 2020 messaging help. (Cue the groans from critics who say the Democrats are out of touch with everyday Americans). The working group has been focused on increasing voter registration. (Politico).