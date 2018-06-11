Kivvit hires Andy Oare as senior digital director

WASHINGTON: Kivvit has named Andy Oare, formerly a senior digital director for the Hillary for America campaign, to its newly created senior digital director position.

Oare, who started Monday, is based in Washington, DC, and will manage digital strategy in Kivvit’s Chicago, Miami, New Jersey, New York, and Washington offices. Oare reports to Kivvit managing partners, Eric Sedler and Maggie Moran, according to the GM of Kivvit in Chicago, Jeff Philips.

Oare’s position is "an evolution of the firm’s digital practice and isn’t replacing a single person or previous position," Philips explained.

Oare said because the position is new, the number direct reports he has, and his responsibilities, are not set in stone.

"There is a digital team but some of the roles are still in flux," he said. "While there are direct reports, a lot of my focus will be on indirect support and the management of services instead of people, as well as managing accounts."

Oare worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 White House campaign in Florida. He also worked on both Obama campaigns, as well as for the Department of Energy. He was also VP of digital strategy for the Glover Park Group, immediately prior to joining Kivvit.